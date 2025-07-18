Burlington man accused of making death threats against Ontario environment minister

Ontario MPP Todd McCarthy attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A Burlington man has been charged after death threats were made against the Ontario Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release on Friday that they launched an investigation into the threats on July 8.

Their investigation resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Erik Adler. He has been charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

He was released following a bail hearing and is expected to appear in a Milton court on Aug. 11.

OPP did not provide details about their investigation but noted that it was led by the Protective Services Section, which is responsible for the protection of the lieutenant governor, the premier and members of the Executive Council.

Durham MPP Todd McCarthy is serving as Ontario’s Minister of Environment, Conservation and Parks.

This is the second time this week that a police service in the province made an arrest concerning threats made to an elected official.

In Brampton, a 29-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly making death threats against Mayor Patrick Brown and his family.