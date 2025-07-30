Ontario plans to double medical isotope production by 2030

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines of Ontario speaks at a press conference as Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on, in Toronto on Thursday, April 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

TORONTO — Ontario plans to double the number of medical isotopes it produces within four years.

Energy and Mines Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is creating an expert panel that will accomplish that feat.

Medical isotopes are made at all three nuclear generators in Ontario and at McMaster University.

The province says they produce about 50 per cent of the world’s isotopes used to treat head, neck and cervical cancers and to sterilize medical equipment.

Medical isotopes are also used to diagnose other types of cancers and in medical imaging techniques.

The move is part of the province’s pivot to attract life sciences companies and manufacturers, following a $146-million investment in the sector last fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press