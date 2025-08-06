Court ruling declaring Ontario bike lane law unconstitutional ‘ridiculous’: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford teed off Wednesday on a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional, calling it the “most ridiculous” ruling he has ever seen.

Ford has already said his government plans to appeal, even as it works on a compromise with the city to both keep the bike lanes and add extra lanes for vehicle traffic.

He said he has faith that the Court of Appeal will overturn the lower-court ruling, but in the event it does not, he did not rule out using the notwithstanding clause to save the law.

“Let’s see what happens at the Court of Appeals, and then we’ll go from there, but I have confidence in the courts,” Ford said at an unrelated transit announcement.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Schabas ruled the lane removals would put people at an “increased risk of harm and death” and violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

He noted that the government had received advice from experts, reports from Toronto officials and evidence from the city and elsewhere that removing bike lanes “will not achieve the asserted goal” of the law, to reduce traffic.

Ford made the removal of bike lanes on Bloor Street, Yonge Street and University Avenue a campaign issue during the snap election he called and won in February, and he says the judge’s ruling tramples on people’s democratic rights.

“This is the most ridiculous decision I’ve ever seen,” he said.

“I’ve never seen a decision like this, that a judge overrules the people of Ontario because of ideology — not because of law — ideology, but we knew when they picked this judge where it was going anyway, so it’s not a big surprise.”

It’s not the first time Ford has called judges’ integrity into question. In April he blasted judges he perceives as being soft on crime, and floated ideas such as electing judges and offering them payouts to retire early.

Last year, Ford defended his government’s appointments of two former staffers to a committee that helps select provincial judges, saying he wants “like-minded people” in appointments, not Liberals or New Democrats.

