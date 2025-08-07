Ontario seeks study for new pipelines, rail lines with Alberta

A rainbow appears to come down on pumpjacks drawing out oil and gas from wells near Calgary, Alta., Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

TORONTO — Ontario is taking a step toward planning new pipelines to bring Alberta oil and gas to the province for refining, issuing a request for proposals today for a feasibility study.

It follows a memorandum of understanding last month between Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan to build new pipelines as well as rail lines to take Ontario critical minerals to ports in Western Canada, and other infrastructure that they say will help Canada achieve greater energy security.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says Canada can no longer rely on energy infrastructure outside its borders and new pipelines and rail lines are needed both to ensure stability in Canadians’ access to energy and create jobs.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says an Alberta-Ontario energy corridor would help Alberta’s oil and gas get to markets across the country and around the world.

The feasibility study is also set to explore a new port outlet on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes, and look at the possibility of a new or expanded refinery along the pipeline route.

As well, Ontario wants the study to consider the benefits of establishing an emergency stockpile of petroleum.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press