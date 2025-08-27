Doug Ford awards first Highway 413 contracts, defends project amid criticism

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is making good on a key election promise, as the province has awarded the first two construction contracts for Highway 413.

The six-lane, 52-kilometre highway will connect York, Peel and Halton regions and cut commutes by up to 30 minutes per trip, the government says. Ford’s government argues Highway 413 will fight gridlock, support more than 6,000 jobs annually, and add over $1 billion to Ontario’s GDP.

The announcement comes in light of criticism previously raised that the highway could threaten endangered species, waterways, and prime farmland in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

‘A serious time for our province’

Speaking to reporters in Caledon, Ford said much of the initial work is already underway on Highway 10 to prepare for a new bridge over the future 413. Drivers can also expect upgrades planned for the Highway 401/407 interchange.

“I’m thrilled to announce that our government has awarded the first two construction contracts for Highway 413 here in Caledon, crews are starting work upgrading Highway 10 in preparation for a new bridge that will take drivers over the future Highway 413,” Ford said.

The premier tied the need for the project directly to the economic uncertainty brought on by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and cross-border tensions.

“This is a serious time for our province. President Trump is taking direct aim at our economy, targeting workers and businesses in every part of Ontario,” Ford said.

“No matter what President Trump sends our way, construction alone will keep 6,000 workers on the job, and will add a billion dollars to Ontario’s GDP, every single year. It will shorten travel times by up to 30 minutes per trip, helping people and goods, get where they need to go faster.”

New highway will provide ‘much-needed relief,’ minister says

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said Highway 413 is part of a nearly $30 billion investment to build, repair and expand roads over the next 10 years, alongside notable projects like the Bradford Bypass and Garden City Skyway.

“Under the leadership of Premier Ford, our government continues to fight gridlock that costs Ontario up to $56 billion a year, so we can unlock our province’s full economic potential and keep workers on the job,” Sarkaria said. “Highway 413 will provide much-needed relief along one of the most congested highway corridors in North America.”

Highway 413 Signage for newly-announced Ontario Highway 413 is seen during a news conference, in Caledon, Ont., Tuesday, April 30, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston (The Canadian Press)

Caledon mayor backs project despite criticism

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves welcomed the announcement, admitting that the project could help ease local traffic.

“The Highway 413 corridor will be a big help for our villages by supporting the extension of Highway 410 and easing traffic congestion on Highway 10,” she said. “This transportation project will provide much needed capacity and better connections throughout Caledon.”

In the past, critics have argued the government is overlooking environmental and agricultural concerns about the highway. The corridor would cut through lands that house at least 29 federally-identified at risk species and carve into farmland many producers consider vital to the region’s agri-food sector.

However, the government’s own analysis warns that gridlock could cost the province as much as $108 billion annually by 2044 if left unchecked — a number Ford says could increase if they don’t act now.