Premier calls out ‘brazen’ LCBO theft at Kitchener, Ont. store

Premier Doug Ford called the men who stole thousands of dollars of booze from an LCBO store in Kitchener, Ont. a “brazen bunch of crooks.”

He made the comments during a self-professed “crime rant” at a press conference Wednesday.

“We gotta catch these guys and throw them in jail,” Ford told reporters. “They just do not care.”

The theft happened at the Pioneer Park location on Aug. 23. Six men walked into the store around 4:30 p.m., grabbed bottles off the shelves and shoved the alcohol into large bags.

The incident was filmed by another customer in the store who later posted it, anonymously, on social media.

In the video, the men could be seen calmly filling the bags. They also appeared unphased by the camera filming the theft and their uncovered faces.

The Waterloo Regional Police Service said most of the stolen bottles were scotch and the value of their haul was an estimated $8,000.

“This was a brazen, coordinated and organized theft committed on such a scale that the items taken are obviously not for personal consumption,” a statement from Waterloo Regional Police said. “The suspects showed little concern for the safety or wellness of staff and patrons inside the store, and we are currently reviewing evidence, including video and photos, to identify those responsible. We are committed to identifying them, arresting them and holding them accountable for their actions.”

They are also working with the LCBO and other police jurisdictions “to determine if this theft is related to similar ones conducted in other areas.”

The premier called it “ironic” that Ontarians will, ultimately, be the ones paying for the theft.

A spokesperson for WRPS said Chief Mark Crowell has been in contact with the premier over this issue.

“It’s the taxpayer’s money, the LCBO,” Ford said Wednesday. “They’re stealing off the taxpayers.”

He felt confident, however, the suspects would be caught.

“We’re going to keep these guys accountable,” Ford insisted. “We gotta get tough on this crime. People are fed up.”

The premier also promised he would reach out to Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss bail reform.