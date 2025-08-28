Brant school board caught in Doug Ford’s crosshairs as education minister considers eliminating trustees

Premier Doug Ford said Ontarians are “done” with spending scandals, during an unrelated announcement near Caledon on Wednesday.

“There’s some good, and there’s some bad ones,” said Ford, referring to Ontario school boards on the province’s proverbial naughty list.

The Ministry of Education has been working to address ongoing cases of financial mismanagement.

“People are done with these school trustees wasting money, and they’re done with a lot of these school boards,” Ford said.

He mentioned one case in particular – a trip to Italy last year, taken by four trustees from the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

“School board trustees decided it’d be a great idea to fly to Italy, spend [about] $120,000 on their junket and their trip, have a great time in Italy and say it’s for Italian artwork and bring back $100,000 of Italian artwork,” the premier said.

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board art One of the sculptures purchased by the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.

In total, the trustees racked up a bill of nearly $190,000. They also splurged on luxury car rentals, high-end hotel stays and fancy dinners.

Education Minister Paul Calandra ordered a review of the school board, and for the amounts owing for the trustees’ travel expenses to be repaid fully within 30 days.

calandra and bhncdsb The Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board in a photo from CTV Kitchener and a 2025 photo of Education Minister Paul Calandra in a photo from The Canadian Press.

Three of the four trustees that went on the trip paid what was owed by the end of May. CTV News asked the school board and the province whether the fourth trustee, Mark Watson, fully settled his outstanding debts, but no response was provided.

“Last time I went to schools, it’s the kids’ paintings and everything else that are on the wall. Not $100,000 of Italian artwork,” said Ford.

Since that direction from Calandra, he has appointed supervisors to take over and make decisions for some of Ontario’s biggest school boards.

In an email to CTV News, the minister’s press secretary said the current school board governance structure is outdated and needs to be modernized.

“All options, including changes to governance and the role of elected trustees are on the table,” the statement reads, in part. “For boards placed under ministry supervision, the supervisor has taken over the governance and decision-making functions of the board. The supervisor has the authority to make decisions that would normally be made by the trustees, including financial management, policy implementation, and operational oversight.” — Press Secretary for Education Minister Paul Calandra

The recent comments have Alan Campbell, the president of the Canadian School Boards Association, worried about the thought of getting rid of school board trustees.

“My initial reaction is one of grave concern,” said Campbell.

Campbell says having an education system centralized at Queen’s Park strips communities of their democratic voice and prevents schools from being responsive and representative of a community.

“It’s reckless and it’s irresponsible. The message needs to be to Minister Calandra that he needs to do away with this proposal. It’s catastrophic,” said Campbell.

Meanwhile, the premier is backing his education minister’s crackdown on school boards.

“We’re going to make sure they balance their books,” said Ford. “I know Minister Calandra is doing a phenomenal job.”