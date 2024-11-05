Former TDSB trustee Chernos Lin wins byelection in Toronto’s Ward 15

The council seat was left vacant following the death of former councillor Jaye Robinson, who represented the area for years.

Former Toronto school board trustee Rachel Chernos Lin has won the byelection in Toronto’s Ward 15, according to the city’s unofficial results.

With all the polls reporting, Chernos Lin beat columnist and broadcaster Anthony Furey by more than 5,500 votes.

Chernos Lin garnered 12,899 votes (54.76 per cent) while Furey got 7,343 votes (31.17 per cent).

The two have been the leading contenders for the council seat vacated following the death of former councillor Jaye Robinson, who represented the Don Valley West area for years.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto as she cast her ballot Monday, Chernos Lin told CTV News Toronto that she’s expecting a very close race.

“Every vote counts. Absolutely, we expect it to be a very close race,” she said. “That’s why everyone is working very hard on my team to capture all those voters we met at the door.”

She said her team has been working since early this morning to get out the vote.

Speaking with CP24 on the final day of campaigning Sunday ahead of Election Day, Furey also said he isn’t presupposing the outcome.

“It’s great to be told I’m first in the polls, but the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day,” he said.

He also said he’s been connecting with people at the door.

“It’s been a long campaign, but a really rewarding one, because my message of bringing common sense policies to city hall to advocate for public safety, managing accountability, getting traffic moving, that has really resonated with people,” Furey said. “People are ready to see a change in City Hall.”

