What will you do if city workers go on strike?

Some 27,000 City of Toronto inside workers could walk off the job later this week if their union can’t reach a deal with the city.

CUPE Local 79 members include recreation staff, personal support workers, child-care workers and others.

If the workers walk off the job on March 8, it would likely affect city-run daycares, March break camps as well as other activities that are held at city facilities.

The city says it has offered the workers a nearly 15 per cent general wage increase over the next four years. The union has said that nobody at the city should make minimum wage, including part-time recreation staff, and that wages must keep up with inflation.

It’s not clear how long a strike might drag on for.

-With files from Alex Arsenych.