Toronto to buy 17 new fire trucks from Canadian firms as part of tariff response

Toronto will buy 17 new pumper trucks from a Canadian company as one of the first steps in its tariff response plan, city officials said Monday.

“They are a critical piece of our firefighting equipment in Toronto, and going forward, they will be made in Canada,” Mayor Olivia Chow said at a news conference Monday.

She unveiled details about the city’s plan under an enormous Canadian flag, flanked by her economic response team, with fire trucks in the background.

Chow said only Canadian companies can bid on construction work that is worth under $8.8. million, and goods and service under $353,000 going forward.

U.S.-based suppliers will no longer be able to bid on city contracts.

“This plan outline a series of actions we will fulfill over the next 30 days, and it will create a more resilient economy so we emerge from this trade war even stronger and more united,” Chow said. “Canadians have never been more united. We will never be the 51st state.”

‘This is nonsense’: Chow

Earlier in the day Chow slammed the “senseless, hurtful trade war” sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs in an interview with CNN Host John Berman.

“It’s going to cost more to build housing in America, and Canadian tariffs make gas more expensive. And guess what? A tariff for produce and grains makes food more expensive,” Chow said. “So higher cost for housing, gas, groceries; I don’t think that’s what Americans want.”

Olivia Chow on CNN Mayor Olivia Chow speaks with CNN for an interview Monday March 17, 2025.

The city previously said that it would preferentially do business with Canadian companies on any contracts worth more than $353,000. Last week Chow went a step further and said there will be a motion coming to city council to bar U.S. companies from bidding on any City of Toronto contracts.

Chow told CNN that the city’s plan will cost U.S. companies about a billion dollars in business over the next 10 years.

“So we’re hurting each other. So I think this is nonsense,” she said.

The mayor cited the Canada-U.S. relationship as historically being “the envy of the world” and noted her own brother is a U.S. citizen who lives in Seattle.

“This trade war makes no sense. We are valued friends, we are allies. Don’t hurt us, there’s no reason to.”

Trump’s tariffs are expected to have a crippling effect on Canada’s economy if they go ahead. Premier Doug Ford has previously said that the tariffs could cost as many as 500,000 jobs in Ontario, many of them potentially in the GTA.