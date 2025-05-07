A gondola, bridge, or tunnel to Toronto Island? City staff explore options in new report

A ferry leaves Toronto's Centre Island as it carries passengers back to the Toronto Ferry Terminal, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.

An idea that has been floated for years by city planners and private architects has resurfaced at Toronto city hall as Mayor Olivia Chow’s Executive Committee considers a report on establishing a permanent link to Toronto Island.

The report, which was drafted by city staff, examined different proposals to build a “fixed link” over the eastern gap, a more than 200-metre wide waterway separating Ward’s Island on the west side from the Port Lands on the east side.

Staff said proposals have included various “bridge concepts,” a gondola, and a tunnel.

“Proponents note the popularity of similar structures in Toronto and around the world for their physical utility and tourist appeal,” staff said.

“While conceptually appealing, a fixed link would face a number of constraints… The constraints would not make a fixed link project impossible, but they do indicate that such a project would not be quick, simple or inexpensive.”

A fixed link to the island, according to the report, must allow ships to pass through the area but must also be low enough not to disrupt flight paths.

The report states that a review of available data suggests that all options to create a fixed link over the eastern gap would cost a minimum of $100 million, with the gondola options likely exceeding that amount.

It notes that the price tag for the pedestrian tunnel to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport was $82.5 million and construction costs have escalated since that project was completed in 2015.

The report notes that over 1.5 million visitors hop on ferries every year and approximately 485,000 trips are taken by water taxi.

“On peak weekends and holidays in July and August, Toronto Island Park sees almost 18,000 visitors per day,” the report added.

Last summer, council approved the Toronto Island Master Plan (TIMP), identifying “improved access” to the island as a priority.

“Staff have been directed to undertake discussions with private water taxi operators to explore options for maximizing water taxi services to and from Toronto Island Park, and to understand and address barriers related to this goal,” the report read.

Staff were also told to explore options to lease or retain relief vessels while the new recently approved fully electric ferry vessels are constructed.

Toronto is spending a little over $90 million for two new electric ferries, the first of which is slated to be delivered by late 2026. The cost of the ferries was originally budgeted at $25 million in 2020, but staff revealed last summer that the estimate had ballooned.

“Taken together, these directives highlight the critical importance of aligning investments and agreements to facilitate improved access to Toronto Island Park,” staff said.

According to the TIMP, any fixed link that is explored must “prioritize pedestrian and cyclist access” and the park should remain a “car-free environment.”

Staff state that should council explore a fixed link option, the next step would be to undertake a feasibility study at a cost of between $300,000 and $600,000.

It would take a minimum of 10 years to complete the project, which would include an environmental assessment and a “detailed design, procurement and construction” process, staff added.

City staff recommend that council strike a Toronto Island Access and Inner Harbour Transportation Task Force to examine short and medium-term access improvements and “advancing due diligence” in relation to long-term opportunities.

The report will be considered by Executive Committee at next week’s meeting.