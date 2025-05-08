Toronto councillor Jennifer McKelvie submits resignation following federal win for Liberals in Ajax

Toronto Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie sits in the council chamber ahead of the Budget meeting on Wednesday February 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto councillor and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie has submitted her resignation to city council following her election to federal parliament.

McKelvie won the riding of Ajax for the Liberals in the election last month.

Her final day in office will be Friday.

“It has been an immense honour to serve as Councillor for Scarborough—Rouge Park for the past seven years,” McKelvie said in a news release on Thursday.

“I have enjoyed every minute and I am so proud of what we accomplished together.”

McKelvie was first elected to Toronto city council in 2018 and was appointed as one of the city’s deputy mayors in 2022. She also served as the Chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee.

Earlier this week, Mayor Olivia Chow shared a social media post about McKelvie’s final meeting with the committee, writing, “You will be missed at City Hall!”

At today's Infrastructure and Environment Committee, we offered a hearty thank you and congratulations to Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie (@votemckelvie) as she heads to Ottawa to serve as a Member of Parliament.



You will be missed at City Hall! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sbQ1TgnPWw — Mayor Olivia Chow 🇨🇦 (@MayorOliviaChow) May 7, 2025

Toronto City Council still needs to decide whether to appoint an interim councillor or hold a by-election for the vacant seat, but staff will be available to assist constituents with their concerns in the meantime.