Cross-examination of Michael Thompson can continue in sex assault case: Judge

Toronto councillor Michael Thompson and his lawyer Leora Shemesh walk outside the courthouse in Barrie, Ont. Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Mike Arsalides/ CTV News Barrie)

A judge has ruled that the Crown can continue its cross examination of Coun. Michael Thompson in his sexual assault trial.

Following some intense debate between Crown attorney Mareike Newhouse and Defence lawyer Leora Shemesh in a virtual court appearance Friday, Judge Phillip Brissette said he’s satisfied that Newhouse can continue her cross-examination.

The debate hinged on whether a woman who is a witness in the case, was being treated more like a complainant by the Crown, and whether questions about her were relevant to the case.

Following hours of questioning Thursday, Newhouse incorrectly referred to the woman as a victim and said that Thompson had been “trying to get in her pants.”

Shemesh said Thursday that there was a strong chance she might bring a mistrial application over the matter.

But after nearly 30 minutes of arguments Friday, that option appeared to have been laid aside.

After Newhouse said she misspoke in referring to the witness as “a victim” and clarified her line of questioning, Bisette said he was satisfied that she should be able to move forward.

“I’m certainly satisfied with the direction the Crown wants to go in terms of using this for general credibility and not linking it to any type of propensity or similar fact allegations,” he said.

Thompson, a longtime city councillor and former deputy mayor, stands accused of sexually assaulting two women at a cottage getaway over the Canada Day long weekend in 2022.

He denies the allegations.

The trial will resume on May 29 when the cross examination of Thompson is expected to continue.