TTC considering name change for Dundas Station. Here’s what the new name could be

A popular subway station in downtown Toronto could get a name change when the TTC board holds it’s monthly meeting on Wednesday.

A report proposes that Dundas Station, at Yonge and Dundas streets, be renamed ‘TMU Station,’ to reflect “the evolution of both the local neighbourhood and [Toronto Metropolitan University].”

In the report, the TTC’s Chief Strategy and Customer Experience Officer also said the name change will align Dundas Station with the transit system’s current practice of naming stations after institutions and destinations, citing York, Museum, Queen’s Park, and Osgoode stations as examples.

“The area around Dundas Station has changed dramatically with the rapid growth of TMU, and the TTC station has become fully integrated with the TMU campus and student life,” it reads.

Further, the report notes that the university has presented the TTC with an offer that would cover the cost of the renaming and “create an opportunity for ongoing collaboration with the university.”

Additionally, it calls the station renaming “time-sensitive” and “unique,” pointing to the upcoming roll-out of “customer information changes” for the new Line 6 Finch West LRT route, saying that the renaming could be aligned with those changes.

“Should the Board approve the recommendations below, work would begin immediately,” the report reads.

“In addition, there is ongoing work to renew Dundas Station that can be leveraged for a potential renaming of the station. Delaying this decision would result in incrementally higher costs in the future.”

In late 2023, Toronto City Council approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to Sankofa Square after numerous studies of academic research found that Henry Dundas – the square’s namesake – was involved in delaying the abolition of the Transatlantic slave trade.

The Jane/Dundas Public Library was renamed the Daniel G. Hill Branch as part of those efforts, and the Dundas West Station is also on the list of “Dundas-linked city assets” waiting for a name change.