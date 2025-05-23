Toronto to hold byelection in Scarborough-Rouge Park following McKelvie’s resignation

Toronto City Council has declared that Ward 25, Scarborough–Rouge Park, will hold a byelection to replace the vacant seat once held by former Coun. Jennifer McKelvie.

The move comes following McKelvie’s official resignation earlier this month after she won a federal seat for the Liberal Party of Canada in Ajax.

McKelvie, who represented Scarborough–Rouge Park since 2018 and served as deputy mayor under two administrations, won the Liberal nomination in April’s federal election with 56 per cent of the vote.

She has said her decision to enter provincial politics was driven by threats from U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada.

“It has been an immense honour to serve as councillor... I am so proud of what we accomplished together,” she said in a statement this month.

The byelection bylaw will come into effect at 11:59 p.m. on June 22, with nominations set to open the following day. The city clerk will determine voting dates based on scheduling and operational factors.

The city says candidates are “reminded that under the Municipal Elections Act, 1996 (MEA), they cannot incur campaign expenses or accept campaign contributions until after filing nomination papers with the city clerk.”

In the meantime, the city notes Scarborough-Rouge Park staff remain in place and are available to address constituency matters for residents.