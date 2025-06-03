Toronto unveils ‘summer safety plan’ aimed at tackling youth violence

The City of Toronto unveiled a plan Tuesday to bolster programming for young people in the wake of a rise in gun violence last year.

Mayor Olivia Chow and Police Chief Myron Demkiw unveiled Toronto’s “Summer Safety Plan” at a news conference Tuesday.

The plan was developed amid a rise in gun violence, much of it involving and impacting young people.

Gun violence in Toronto was up 34 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year, although there had been a decline in gun violence for the previous three years, according to the city.

“This increase has had a serious impact on young people between the ages of 12 and 29, who were involved in more than half of all firearm-related incidents— even though they make up less than a quarter of the city’s population,” the city said in its safety plan.

Much of the plan involves providing more programming spaces for youth around the city, particularly in the neighbourhoods that were disproportionately affected by the increase in violence.

More details to come…