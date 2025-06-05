New York transit executive selected to be new head of TTC

Mayor Olivia Chow and TTC Chair Jamaal Myers share plans to improve Toronto transit with better reliability, accessibility, and rider experience.

A New York City transit executive has been tapped to take over as the head of the Toronto Transit Commission, Mayor Olivia Chow announced Thursday.

Mandeep Lali, who was previously in charge of subway operations at New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), will replace former TTC CEO Rick Leary, who resigned last summer.

“Mr. Lali has over two decades of global experience in transit,” Chow said during Thursday’s news conference in Scarborough.

“He deeply understands public transit in a big, busy city. Mandeep Lali’s depth of experience managing the most complex subway system in the world is exactly what we need to get Toronto moving.”

TTC Chair Jamaal Myers called the hiring process an “extensive international search” that lasted nearly nine months.

He noted that Lali has “immense experience” in both the private and public sector and has held senior roles at “two of the world’s most iconic transit system.”

In addition to his experience at the MTA, Myers said Lali spent 13 years in “progressively senior roles” at Transport for London and worked as an executive at Otis Elevators.

Lali will officially take over as head of the TTC on July 7, Myers noted.

“What made Mandeep stand out among all of the outstanding candidates that we considered was his clarity of vision,” Myers said.

“When we asked him what his goal for the TTC was he said, without missing a beat, ‘To make the TTC the most reliable transit system in north American.’ As a lifelong TTC rider, this was music to my ears.”

Reliability is a gripe frequently heard from TTC riders, who have at times faced lengthy commutes thanks various issues on both the subway system and along surface routes.

Slow zones on both Line 1 and Line 2 have been periodically implemented due to sections of the track having “state-of-good-repair needs,” the TTC previously said.

“My vision for the TTC is to be world-class,” Lali told reporters at the news conference on Thursday.

“World class in safety, reliability, affordability, and accessibility. Those are all basics which are fundamentals to a great transportation system.”

He said although he is a month away from his first day on the job, he plans to “hit the ground running.”

“I am aware of the slow zones, I’m aware of the bunching issues,” he said. “They will also be priorities on the list.”

When thinking about his new role, Lali joked that he is both “ecstatic” for the new challenge as well as a “bit terrified.”

“Looking ahead, this is a very exciting time here in Toronto,” he said.

“You’ve got a metamorphosis and transformation happening with respect to the transport sector.”

The TTC is preparing to begin testing on the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which premier Doug Ford said could be up and running as soon as September. Transit riders in the city are also eagerly awaiting word on when the Finch West LRT will open in the city.

Construction has also begun on the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometre subway line which is expected to massively expand capacity on Toronto’s public transit system. The project, which is slated to have 15 stops running from the former Science Centre to Exhibition Place, is not expected to be operational until 2031 at the earliest.

In a news release, Andrew Pulsifer, the executive director of the TTCriders, said the transit advocacy group looks forward to working with the new CEO.

“This is a moment to change course and bring real improvements that transit users across the city are calling for,” he said.

“We hope the new CEO will embrace this opportunity and work with riders, workers, and City Council to take the TTC in a better direction.”