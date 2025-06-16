Toronto police blitz to target illegally stopped vehicles at rush hour. Here’s where

A Toronto police officers manage traffic in a construction zone in Toronto on Monday, May 11, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A two-week enforcement blitz by the city and Toronto police will target drivers who stop in No Stopping Zones during rush hour on key routes.

The blitz will boost enforcement on arterial roads during weekday afternoon peak periods from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“When you stop in a no-stopping zone, you’re contributing to congestion and creating an unsafe environment for everyone who is using our roads,” TPS Chief Superintendent Mandeep Mann said in a statement.

TPS Parking Enforcement officers will be “strategically deployed” along high-traffic corridors in the downtown core to enforce no stopping bylaws during the blitz.

Stopped vehicles on busy roads are a frequent source of frustration for road users on clogged city streets.

In April, Toronto City Council called for two “No Stopping enforcement blitzes” to be conducted – one by the end of June and another by the end of September.

“Stopping in a No Stopping Zone slows everyone down. A single vehicle can be a big contributor to traffic congestion, especially on our busy downtown corridors,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement.

The blitz starts Monday and will run through June 27.

The results will be analyzed at the end to determine “next steps” to deal with illegally stopped cars at rush hour, the city said.

Here are the streets that will be part of the blitz.