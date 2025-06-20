‘I’ve got a lot to think about’: John Tory says he has no immediate plans to run for mayor

Former mayor John Tory says while he has no immediate plans to run for mayor, he has “a lot to think about” before the next municipal election is held next year.

Tory made the comments to Newstalk 1010 on Friday morning amid speculation that he is considering a run for mayor once again.

“I don’t have any plans to run for mayor right now,” Tory said Friday.

“The election is 16 months away. I’ve got a lot to think about, but I’m just going on with my life, trying to help the city the ways that I did before I was mayor and the way I have done after.”

Previous reporting by the Toronto Star cited multiple sources who confirmed that Tory is considering another mayoral bid but has not made a final decision.

“Bottom line is I love the city. I’m spending all of my time now helping out in different ways,” Tory said, pointing to his work with the Scarborough Health Network, WoodGreen Community Services, and the Toronto International Film Festival.

Tory resigned in February 2023, just months into his third term as mayor, after it was revealed that he had been involved in a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.

Mayor Olivia Chow was elected to replace Tory four months later when voters returned to the polls in June 2023.The next municipal election is scheduled to be held on Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.

While no notable names have thrown their hat in the ring just yet, rumours have been circulating over some possible contenders to face Chow in the election, including Marco Mendicino, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister who recently announced he would soon be stepping down as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chief of staff.

At the time of his resignation, several sources close to Mendicino confirmed to CTV News that he is seriously considering a bid to run for mayor of Toronto.

At a campaign-style news conference outside of his ward on Thursday, Coun. Brad Bradford, who placed eighth in the mayoral byelection in 2023, repeatedly faced questions from reporters about whether he will make a run for the mayor’s chair again next year.

“I have not made any decision on that,” he said Thursday.

“As a member of the 25 councillors and 26 including the mayor, it is becoming on all of us to stand up and fight on the issues that are important for people that are trying to call the city home.”