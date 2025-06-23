Doug Ford takes aim at Toronto for closing some pools amid heat wave

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is weighing in on a decision by the city to close some outdoor pools amid scorching temperatures, saying they should be able to stay open given city resources.

His comments come after the City of Toronto confirmed Sunday night that it had temporarily closed some outdoor pools, citing provincial requirements around staff health and safety.

The city said on its website Sunday that some pools would be closed intermittently “due to extreme humidex levels exceeding 45 C.”

In a statement, the city said the intermittent closures were necessary in order to let lifeguards cool down in the extreme heat.

“Given provincial requirements related to heat and humidex (45+) protocols, some outdoor pools will have intermittent closures today to ensure staff health and safety,” Julia Oosterman, the city’s chief communications officer, wrote. “Staff remain on site to re-open pools as soon as possible.”

She advised people to check the city’s website for updates on which pools are open.

At the same time the city has been advising people that outdoor pools are one way to cool down amid the heatwave.

In an interview with Newstalk 1010 Monday, Ford bristled at the idea pools closed because of provincial requirements.

“I don’t know, it sounds like a poor excuse,” Ford said. “But neither here nor there, they should have the pools open, and we appreciate the lifeguards.”

He added he’s not blaming Mayor Olivia Chow.

“I’m not pointing at her because I really like the mayor. I’m just explaining that there was no Ministry of Labour inspector that called up and said ‘shut down the pools,’” Ford said.

Olivia Chow and Doug Ford Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, left, and Premier Doug Ford visit Albion Heights Junior Middle School to make an announcement about a school nutrition program in Toronto on Friday, March 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Lautens-Pool (Richard Lautens/The Canadian Press)

He said while it sounded like the city was citing labour laws, “those labour rules are specifically for hard-working people pouring asphalt, as opposed to sitting by a swimming pool that can jump in anytime.”

Provincial regulations dictate how many lifeguards are required to be on duty for a pool, according to the number of bathers who are on the deck and in the pool. It’s not clear whether the city has sufficient lifeguarding staff at all pools to allow them to take frequent breaks in sweltering temperatures while maintaining the proper ratio.

Ford said he’s not sure either, but noted that the province has given the city deep financial assistance through the new deal.

“I couldn’t answer that. I’m not too sure. I just let the city run the way it runs, and that’s up to the mayor and the city councillors to determine that. But I can tell you one thing, they’ve never had more financial support ever in the history of Toronto,” Ford said.

He said he plans to reach out to Chow by phone to discuss the matter.

The city has extended hours at some pools in order to help people deal with the heat. Hours for all city pools can be found here.