5 Toronto speed cameras vandalized in 24 hours, police say

Toronto City Councillor Anthony Perruzza says speed cameras are not changing the behaviour of drivers and wants to see more visible markings in school zones.

Five of Toronto’s Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras were vandalized in the past 24 hours, police said on Thursday, as city councillors debated how to improve the program and make it “fairer” for drivers.

The latest incidents happened at five locations — including Sheppard Avenue East west of Don Mills Road, The East Mall near Faludon Court, Pharmacy Avenue near Sherwood and Galworthy Avenues, and McCowan Road south of Sandhurst Circle, Toronto police confirmed to CTV News Toronto.

The city said in a statement that it “is aware that several pole-mounted Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras were vandalized in recent days and is working with its vendor on solutions to prevent future incidents of vandalism.”

The city added that tampering with or damaging the devices would allow dangerous speeding to continue and undermine the safety of all road users.

News of the vandalism came on the same day that Humber River–Black Creek Coun. Anthony Perruzza announced his intention to ask city council to temporarily halt issuing tickets from the city’s cameras while staff review the program.

Earlier this month, Vaughan announced it would suspend its own camera enforcement program until at least September, just months after it began issuing tickets. It said that the decision was made in response to rollout concerns from residents and an influx of calls related to people disputing tickets.

In Toronto, where the number of speed cameras doubled to 150 earlier this year, the program has drawn repeated vandalism and generated roughly $40 million in fines last year.

“These cameras are becoming speed traps that have no meaningful impact on slowing down communities,” Perruzza told CP24 on Thursday morning. “Often, drivers are unaware that this camera exists here, and responsible drivers are ticketed despite traveling at speeds close to the posted limits. I’m hearing from many residents that they feel unfairly penalized.”

However, during Thursday evening’s council meeting, Perruzza moved a different motion asking council to instead direct staff to review the issuance of penalties and work with the processing centre to “to ensure tickets are dispensed fairly and clearly.”

His motion was defeated.

Mayor’s motion passes

Meanwhile, Mayor Olivia Chow introduced a motion that she said was aimed at making the ASE program “fairer for drivers.”

Her motion, which was approved, will direct staff to install larger, more visible and clearer signs where the cameras are deployed.

“Frankly, we don’t want speed cameras to issue any tickets at all. The goal is to keep our roads safe and ensure people follow speed limits, especially in community safety zones which are near schools,” Chow said in a statement.

Her motion also will also request staff to prioritize projects that improve safety in school and community zones when allocating funds generated by the ASE program.

Toronto’s speed enforcement program was launched in 2020 under former Mayor John Tory and has grown significantly in scope since then, with three times as many cameras.

As part of the program, cameras are rotated through Community Safety Zones and signage is posted to alert drivers to the presence of the cameras.

A study conducted by researchers with The Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University in 2022 found that there has been an overall 45 per cent reduction in the proportion of drivers exceeding the speed limit in areas where the cameras are operational.

City officials have also pointed out that the program is intended to change driver behaviour over time and is not about generating revenue.

Perruzza has disputed whether it is accomplishing that goal.

“What we really want people to do is slow down, be more cognizant of their environment,” he told CP24 Thursday morning. “You want to change behavior and the way the cameras are out there now; it’s not doing that.”

He argued that too many cameras operate with little warning or visibility.

It should be noted that under provincial legislation, signage warning drivers about the presence of cameras in a new location must go up 90 days before they can begin issuing tickets.

“We need to have visible markings. People need to know that this is a school zone, that there is a camera here, and that if you exceed the posted speed limit, you are going to get a fine. But it needs to be clear. It needs to be visible,” he said.

The ASE program that has faced its share of challenges.

One notable location at Parkside drive, issued roughly 66,000 tickets since 2022. But it’s been cut down numerous times in recent months, adding to the city’s ongoing fight against vandals.

Parkside Drive speed camera A damaged Parkside Drive speed camera is pictured in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (CP24)

Already, the city has logged more than 325 vandalism incidents involving its ASE cameras in 2025.

John Tory defends the program

Former mayor John Tory, speaking on NewsTalk 1010 Thursday morning, defended the cameras’ role in making streets safer.

“I launched this program because of the incredible number of deaths and serious injuries that resulted from speeding,” he said.

“I said at the time, and I would say it again today, I don’t care if those cameras take in one cent of revenue. The notion this is some kind of revenue grab is ridiculous, because the only thing that triggers a fine to be paid is if somebody speeds.”

Meanwhile, Barbara Gray, Toronto’s general manager of transportation services, told reporters the program is a “critical piece” of the Vision Zero (program).

“The automated speed enforcement program is a critical piece of Vision Zero. People get killed and seriously injured related to speed,” she said. “Automated enforcement gives us a much broader reach city wide to remind people that speeding is not what they need to be doing.”

“In my mind, our complement of speed enforcement cameras and red light cameras is exactly where it needs to be.”

Flexibility versus enforcement

Coun. Shelley Carroll, representing Don Valley North, said the program was never intended to be about making money.

“People talk about flexibility. Well, this isn’t meant to be a cash grab. It’s meant to change behavior, which means the amount of revenue from it should be going down every year as well, and we’d be happy to have it going down,” Carroll said.

“But if you want to add flexibility, if you want to add technology for every add to the program to make everyone perfectly happy, you’re adding a need for human resources to run the program.”

Since 2016, the city has gradually increased its investment in Vision Zero to support its road safety efforts. The 2025 council-approved budget of $99.1 million — $31.7 million in capital and $67.4 million in operating — marking the largest annual investment for the program since its launch.