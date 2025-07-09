Toronto city staff scaling back plan to install dedicated transit lanes on Bathurst Street

Vehicles are seen lined up at the intersection of Bathurst and Dupont streets on May 27. (CTV News Toronto Chopper/photo)

Toronto city staff are scaling back their plan to install dedicated bus lanes on Bathurst Street following pushback from several businesses.

In a report going to the Executive Committee next week, staff are recommending that priority streetcar lanes be installed on Bathurst Street between south of Bathurst Station and Lake Shore Boulevard West, except for a segment from Nassau to Dundas streets due to construction at Toronto Western Hospital.

Staff initially proposed that priority bus lanes be created in the northbound and southbound curb lanes of Bathurst Street from Bloor Street West to Eglinton Avenue West but that is no longer part of the plan.

Now, staff say, “Further consideration of the section between Eglinton Avenue West and Bathurst Station is proposed to be undertaken at a future time.”

The changes come amid backlash from retailers along a stretch of Bathurst Street in The Annex, who said they would be negatively affected by the bus lanes, which may result in some businesses closing.

The businesses were worried that curb lane access to parking, delivery, service, and renovation vehicles would be removed as a result of the transit lanes.

The proposed measures for Bathurst are part of a city council-endorsed surface transit network plan called RapidTO, which aims to guide the study, evaluation, and delivery of several bus and streetcar improvement projects in Toronto.

Last year, council directed staff to accelerate RapidTO projects on Dufferin and Bathurst streets for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

On Dufferin Street, staff are recommending that council approve the installation of bus lanes between Bloor Street West and Springhurst Avenue.

They are also hitting pause on the creation of bus lanes between Bloor Street and Eglinton Avenue West at this time.

The city said construction for the streetcar lanes would begin in the fall and is expected to be finished before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to the report, the implementation of the transit priority on Dufferin and Bathurst is expected to cost $8 million. There will be a total of 352 parking spaces that will be removed on the two streets as a result.

With files from Joanna Lavoie