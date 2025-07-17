‘I can’t afford it. I really can’t’: Toronto man hit with $1,600 bill for ‘nuisance’ fire alarm

A Toronto man said he received a $1,680 bill because he was cooking something in a condo and it apparently set off the fire alarm, triggering a "false" call. (CTV News Toronto)

Toronto Fire Services respond to false alarm calls everyday, totalling thousands of nuisance calls each year. However, sending out fire trucks and crews is expensive, which is why residents could be charged if there’s not an actual fire to respond to.

One Toronto man said he received a $1,680 bill because he was cooking something in a condo and it apparently set off the fire alarm.

“I would have heard it,” Mike Wuestefeld told CTV News.

Wuestefeld rents a unit in a condo building in the city and said there have been problems in the past with people maliciously pulling fire alarms.

The building has cameras, smoke detectors and fire alarms in the hallways and Wuestefeld said he was told in February that the alarm outside his unit went off because he was cooking and smoke filled the hallway.

However, he doesn’t recall that happening and said he rarely uses his stove.

“I know I didn’t set the alarm off. I didn’t hear it. If it would have gone off, I would have heard it ring in the apartment.”

Wuestefeld said his landlord received a bill for $1,680 from the Toronto Fire Department for a ‘nuisance’ false alarm and he was told it’s a bill he’s responsible for paying.

According to the Toronto Fire Services, false alarms tie up staff and fire trucks, taking crews away from the legitimate calls.

In a statement sent to CTV News, a spokesperson with the service said, “The City of Toronto introduced False Fire Alarm Charges to encourage property owners to ensure their fire alarm systems are properly maintained and functioning as intended.”

“The goal is to enhance public and firefighter safety, while also protecting City assets by ensuring Toronto Fire Services’ resources are used effectively and efficiently and are available for true emergencies when they are needed most... We recognize and understand that this process can be frustrating for residents.”

CTV News also reached out to Wuestefeld’s building management, but the property manager said smoke was coming from Wuestefeld’s unit which did cause the fire department to come.

“It was very clear there was smoke coming from the unit and the fire department was there specifically for that unit,” said property manager Essam Abrahim.

Toronto does have an application for reimbursement of false alarm administration fees that residents can apply for if they have a concern about a false alarm charge.

Wuestefeld plans to have the charge he’s being asked to cover reviewed, because he feels he shouldn’t have to pay it.

“I can’t afford it. I really can’t,” said Wuestefeld.

According to the City, an alarm is not considered false if it’s caused by “severe” weather, accidental damage, or the possibility of carbon monoxide.

And, since they started charging for false fire alarms, they say the number of calls has gone down dramatically.