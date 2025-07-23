Toronto appoints new medical officer of health

An interim injection site has opened inside Toronto Public Health's offices at Dundas and Victoria St. in Toronto on Monday, August 21, 2017. Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will continue to fund overdose-prevention sites but will change their name and focus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A former medical epidemiologist with the World Health Organization has been appointed as Toronto’s new top doctor.

On Wednesday, Toronto City Council approved the appointment of Dr. Michelle Murti, a public health and preventative medicine physician, as the city’s medical officer of health.

“I am honoured to serve the people of Toronto as their Medical Officer of Health. I look forward to working alongside the incredible Toronto Public Health staff and with community and city partners to protect and improve health, reduce health inequities and make Toronto a healthy and resilient place where we can all live, work and play,” Murti said in a statement.

Murti is currently Ontario’s associate medical officer of health and the acting chief provincial health officer for the Northwest Territories.

“There’s a lot of work ahead of us, from preparing for the long-term impact of climate change on public health to reducing health inequalities in our neighbourhoods, to rebuilding community trust in science and institutions,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in her remarks during Wednesday’s council meeting.

“Dr. Murti is the right person to lead us through this next chapter with transparency, collaboration and compassion.”

Murti’s appointment, which takes effect on Sept. 3, is subject to the approval of the Ontario Ministry of Health.

The city noted that Dr. Na-Koshie Lamptey will continue to serve as acting medical officer of health until Sept. 2.