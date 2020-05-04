

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec's official Opposition is calling on the provincial government to push back the dates for reopening businesses and schools in the Montreal area.

Quebec Liberal Leader Pierre Arcand says it's too early to consider easing COVID-19 containment measures in the city, which counted over 16,000 cases and 1,365 deaths as of yesterday.

In a news conference in front of a COVID-stricken long-term care home, Arcand said the province should first increase its testing rate and bring the transmission of the virus under control.

The province is expected to gradually allow most retail stores in the Montreal area to reopen next week, while elementary schools and daycares are scheduled to resume a week later with distancing measures in place.

Premier Francois Legault has said the situation in the province is largely stable with the exception of long-term care homes and some hospitals, but has promised health officials won't hesitate to delay opening dates if the situation warrants.

The province has also promised to significantly ramp up testing and has opened a new testing centre in the hard-hit borough of Montreal-Nord, the site of one of the city's worst outbreaks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2020