

Kayla Goodfield and Shanelle Somers, CP24.com





As news of a deadly hit-and-run incident in North York spread throughout the Greater Toronto Area, politicians came forward to express their grief and shock at the turn of events while asking the public for patience and the allowance of a police investigation.

Although police have yet to determine what led a driver to mount the curb at Yonge and Finch and strike as many as 25 people, speculation the incident was a deliberate act was rampant on social media as the public reacted to news that nine people were killed and 16 were injured in the act.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the reaction:

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the terrible incident at Yonge and Finch in Toronto. Thank you to the first responders working at the scene – we're monitoring the situation closely. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 23, 2018

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s public safety minister:

“Police are doing their very best as rapidly as possible to identify precisely what has taken place here, and why. But it is obviously a very serious incident. At the moment however, the investigation is at a stage where no further detailed information can be confirmed at this point.

I do want to extend thoughts and prayers to those who have suffered as a result of what has happened. I also want to express great admiration for the police and the other first responders who have been involved."

John Tory, Mayor, City of Toronto:

My statement on the tragic incident at Yonge and Finch. pic.twitter.com/8FhH3M5Vhd — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 23, 2018

Kathleen Wynne, Ontario Premier

Heartbroken to hear police confirm so many dead and injured today in Toronto. Ontario is united in grief. Our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. Provincial, municipal and federal officials continue to work closely together to investigate.

— Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) April 23, 2018

Andrea Horwath, Leader of Ontario NDP

My heart is with the victims and witnesses of the horror at Yonge and Finch this afternoon, and their loved ones -- as well as the emergency responders now on the scene. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) April 23, 2018

Doug Ford, Leader of Ontario PC

Our thoughts are with the victims and those affected at Yonge and Finch. Thank you to the brave EMS and first responders who are working tirelessly to help. We are watching closely. — Doug Ford (@fordnation) April 23, 2018

Karl Wolf, Toronto singer, songwriter

Sad news in #Toronto I just heard that someone took a van and struck multiple pedestrians on Yonge and Finch. What’s happening to the world? — Karl Wolf (@KARLWOLFs) April 23, 2018

Ron Sexsmith, Canadian musician

Heartbreaking news out of Toronto today

No words.. RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) April 23, 2018

Graeme Manson, co-creator Orphan Black

Members of the public

Toronto was ranked safest city in North American by the Economist last year, what happened to our city now... — Alex Chang (@alexchang198) April 23, 2018

So wrong. I'm currently at the hospital. I saw it on Twitter and within minutes the hospital did a code orange. Very shortly after that the ambulances started arriving. Just horrible. My heart is breaking. �� Praying for everyone! �� — Eva (@Tea_RedRose) April 23, 2018

This is so scary, I bow down to pray for the victims and that it wasn't a terrorist attack — devon �� (@devonmonster95) April 23, 2018