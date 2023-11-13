Roads closed in Markham due to watermain break
Published Monday, November 13, 2023 6:25AM EST
A watermain break has caused significant road closures in Markham Monday morning.
York Regional Police said the area of Ninth Line from Rose Way to Berczy Gate, and Highway 7 from Wootten Way South to Stoney Stanton Road is currently closed.
"There is no estimated time for re-opening," police wrote in a tweet. "Please avoid the area."