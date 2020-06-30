

Phil Tsekouras, CP24.COM





TORONTO -- The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate following a police-involved shooting in Brampton on Tuesday night that sent one person to hospital.

Peel Regional Police say that officers were performing a traffic stop in the area of Torbram Road and Williams Parkway in relation to a robbery just before 8 p.m. Following an interaction with officers, police say that one of the suspects was shot.

The male victim was rushed to a trauma centre, though his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Two other suspects are in custody, according to police.

No other information about the suspects or the robbery has been released by police.

As a result of the incident, the intersection has been closed and the Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that is called in to investigate any incident involving police and a member of the public that results in death, serious injury, or an allegation of sexual assault.

This is a developing story. More to come.