

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Six victims of a bombing at a popular Indian restaurant in Mississauga are suing the owners of the establishment for $6 million for allegedly failing to take “proactive steps” to boost security in order to protect customers.

The May 24th bombing at the Bombay Bhel restaurant near Hurontario Street and Eglinton Avenue injured a total of 15 people ranging in age from 23 to 69.

Three of those people were initially rushed to hospital with critical injuries but their conditions quickly improved and they were upgraded to stable condition in the hours following the blast. The other 12 victims, meanwhile, all sustained minor shrapnel-related injuries.

At a press conference on Tuesday morning, attorney Darryl Singer said that numerous people have come forward to his firm with information suggesting that the owners of the restaurant were aware of threats prior to the bombing but failed to take “proactive steps” to protect patrons.

He refused to name the source of that information but said that it was “common knowledge” among a number of sources that he deemed “credible.”

“It is our position that the owners knew or ought to have known that there was an issue with security and that they ought to have been more alert to protecting their patrons,” he said. “The result of their inaction is the fact that our clients have been severely injured. None of our clients have been back to work, they have suffered surgeries, tremendous psychological damage similar to post traumatic stress and their families have been put to the test in terms of having to take care of their now-injured adult children and siblings.”

Police have not confirmed if the owners had any prior knowledge of a threat.

No arrests made to date

The explosion took place as two separate birthday parties were being held inside the busy restaurant at around 10:30 p.m.

At the time, police said that there were number of children under the age of 10 inside, though none of them were injured.

One day after the explosion, police released a surveillance camera image of two suspects that were seen walking into the establishment and planting an improvised explosive device immediately prior to the blast but no arrests have been made to date.

Speaking with reporters at the offices of Diamond and Diamond Personal Injury Lawyers, Singer said that while police are doing a “fine job” with the case, they have been less than forthcoming about the status of the investigation.

The aim of the lawsuit, he said, is in part to get answers for victims who have “grown frustrated” with the general lack of information about what transpired.

“In addition to the physical injuries the ongoing psychological injuries are even more traumatic and will take much longer to heal and the biggest part of that healing process for them will be to get some answers and some closure. This lawsuit will allow us to move in that direction faster than the police can move,” he said.

Victims release statement

Singer said that the six plaintiffs that are a part of the suit that his firm is launching are all members of two families who were eating together at the restaurant at the time.

Some of the victims were in attendance at Tuesday’s news conference, though they did not speak with reporters. Instead, attorney Jeremy Diamond read a statement on their behalf.

“It is our belief that this tragic incident could have been prevented,” he said. “We feel that the restaurant owner and management failed to protect our safety. We are victims of being in the wrong place at the wrong time and we believe that we were carnage in a turf war between individuals we did not even know.”

The owners of the Bombay Bhel restaurant have not yet responded to the lawsuit.