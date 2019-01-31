

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police in Hamilton are investigating the “targeted” murder of a 44-year-old man at a home that is reportedly owned by a member of a well-known organized crime family.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the address on Mountain Brow Blvd. at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Once on scene, they located 43-year-old Cece Luppino with at least one gunshot wound. He was then pronounced dead on scene.

According to a report in the Hamilton Spectator, Cece Luppino is the grandson of late mafia boss Giacomo Luppino. The home he was found dead in belongs to his father, Rocco Luppino, according to the newspaper.

Speaking with reporters at Hamilton police headquarters on Thursday, Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said that Cece Luppino had no criminal record and was not known to police.

Thom, however, said that investigators are not ruling out the possibility of his murder being linked to organized crime in some way.

“It is something we are alive to,” he said. “I don’t know what the motive is but that is certainly an avenue we will keep open.”

Luppino was found by family member

Thom said that Luppino was alone in the house at the time of the homicide and was found by a family member who called 911.

He said that while the exact time of the homicide is unclear, it likely took place sometime after 3:30 p.m. when Luppino was last seen alive.

He said that investigators are also fairly certain that it was targeted.

“The nuances of the incident itself, the way in which it was carried out, it was a close-up encounter and obviously where it occurred,” he said when asked to explain why police are so confident in that hypothesis. “It was a very specific targeted event.”

Few details are known about Cece Luppino but Thom said that he was recently married and worked at a family business in Stoney Creek, which he said was related to realty and the operation of a café.

He said that police have obtained surveillance footage from the home where the homicide took place, as well as a neighbouring residence, but have not yet had a chance to review it.

Officers will also be conducting a canvass of the surrounding area for witnesses, Thom said.

This is Hamilton’s first homicide of 2019.

While Thom was also the lead detective on two other homicides with suspected links to organized crime – those of reputed mobster Angelo Musitano and real estate agent Albert Iavarone – he told reporters not to read too much into that.

“It was just my turn in the rotation. That is the only factor,” he said.