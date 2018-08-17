

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto and much of southern Ontario, warning of torrential downpours and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon and evening.

“Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected to affect portions of the regions this afternoon and evening,” the statement reads. “Some storms will be slow moving, which could result in highly localized rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm.”

The weather agency also said that some regions will experience torrential downpours.

The regions of Peel, York, and Durham, as well as the City of Hamilton, are also covered under the weather statement.

According to Environment Canada, Toronto residents can expect the temperature to rise up to 27 degrees on Friday, feeling like 33 degrees with the humidex. Temperatures will cool down overnight with a low of 19 degrees.

After Friday’s storm, a sunny weekend is expected. The temperature is expected to be consistent on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 26 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.