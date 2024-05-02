Police have seized $63,500 worth of controlled substances and arrested two people following a series of raids at a magic mushroom store in Richmond Hill last month.

In March, York Regional Police’s Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Unit launched an investigation into FunGuyz Magic Mushrooms, near Yonge and Centre streets, after allegedly receiving complaints from the community.

Police said that in April they executed three separate search warrants, laid multiple charges, and seized 2,406 grams of magic mushrooms (psilocybin), 4,900 magic mushroom capsules, 379 magic mushroom edibles, 20 dimethyltryptamine (DMT) vapes, 2,620 magic mushroom pills, and $4,960 in Canadian currency.

They also arrested two suspects: 26-year-old Shaniece Peters of Toronto and 23-year-old Michal Goldenberg of Vaughan. The accused have both been charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In a news release, police said this bust has “made a significant impact in the fight against illegal magic mushroom stores operating within our community.”

“The production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms and DMT, also a psychedelic drug, are illegal in Canada. There are no legal stores in Ontario permitted to sell these controlled substances,” they noted.