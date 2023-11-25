

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Pascal Siakam is living a hip-hop head's dream.

The Toronto Raptors forward was name-checked in a new song released by the rap supergroup Czarface , a trio that includes Wu-Tang Clan member Inspectah Deck and underground duo 7L and Esoteric.

“Czarchimedes' Death Ray” has lyrics that also mention fellow NBAer Kristaps Porzingis, standup comedian Bert Kreischer, and actress Olivia Munn.

“That's tough, I like that,” said Siakam as he read over the lyrics. “Getting mentioned by the Wu-Tang Clan, just being mentioned by any rapper, I think that's cool because it means they're watching me, so that's cool.”

The song references the six-foot-eight Siakam 's height as rapper Esoteric challenges his opponents to try and wear his metaphorical armour by saying “It's like Pascal Siak (um) in a Fiat/It won't fit it.”

“I wouldn't say (being in a rap song) means I've made it, but it is cool,” said Siakam . “I feel like my name is hard to rhyme with so it's cool that they found a way to make it work.

“That just shows how dope a rapper he is and for me it's a cool moment.”

Siakam finished with 18 points and a team-best eight assists as Toronto beat the Chicago Bulls 121-108 on Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2023.