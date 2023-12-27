A Newfoundland song celebrates Team Canada goals at world juniors for second year
For the second year in a row, Team Canada is celebrating its goals at the world junior ice hockey championship with a song from Newfoundland. Canada's Owen Allard (21) celebrates his goal against Finland during second period hockey action at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Gothenburg, Sweden on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 27, 2023 12:51PM EST
"Ordinary Day" by Great Big Sea blasted five times from the arena speakers in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Tuesday as Team Canada played to a 5-2 victory against Finland.
Hockey Canada executive Scott Salmond said there were about 3,500 Canadians in the stands for the game, many of whom jumped up and sang along when the tune came on.
He says the upbeat, trad rock song was suggested by team doctor R.J. MacKenzie, who hails from Cape Breton, N.S.
Salmond says the song choice is taken very seriously, and this year managers and other staff spent about two weeks sifting through the contenders before settling on "Ordinary Day."
Last year, Team Canada used "Heavy Away" by Newfoundland and Labrador band The Fables, and it climbed to No. 12 on the Spotify Viral 50 Canada chart by the end of the tournament.