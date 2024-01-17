The Toronto Raptors have traded All-Star Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, the team has announced.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the Raptors said they acquired Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora from Indiana in exchange for Siakam. Kira Lewis Jr., acquired by the Pacers from New Orleans earlier Wednesday, is also coming to Toronto.

The team added that it also picked up three first-round picks. In a corresponding move, Toronto has waived centre Christian Koloko.

"This is a time of change for our team," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"We continue the work of getting better every day, and continue moving forward in our quest to win here in Toronto."

Ujiri called Siakam "a champion" and "an integral part of winning teams," serving as an example of what can be achieved with dedication, perseverance, hard work and tenacity.

"We're lucky to have seen Pascal develop into the man and player that he is today - and we are grateful for everything he has done for our city and for our franchise. We wish him all good things," Ujiri said in a statement.

Siakam has spent his entire NBA career with the Raptors, signing with the team in 2016.

The Cameroonian forward was a key part of the Raptors’ 2019 championship win and was named an NBA All-Star twice, once in 2020 and again in 2023.

Siakam averaged 17.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game during his time in Toronto.

The 29-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

According to Jay Rosales, co-host of That's A Rap podcast, Siakam's expiring contract likely played a large part in Wednesday’s deal.

“Because of what happened with Fred Vanvleet leaving [Toronto] in free agency for nothing, the pressure was on [President] Masai Ujiri and [General Manager] Bobby Webster to do something,” Rosales told CP24. “And when the two sides could not meet on a contract extension, I think the writing was on the wall.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mayor Olivia Chow wished Siakam luck in Indianapolis.

"Pascal Siakam, your contribution to the Raptors and our 2019 championship means you'll always have a special place in our city's heart," Chow said.

Siakam’s trade is the second blockbuster move for the team in as many months.

In December, the Raptors traded OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for Mississauga's RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.