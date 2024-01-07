

The Canadian Press





Abby Stonehouse's record-setting performance kept Canada unbeaten at the world women's under-18 hockey championship.

Stonehouse scored two short-handed goals and added three assists to lead Canada past Czechia 8-1 on Sunday. Both goals came in the second period, making the Blenheim, Ont., native the first player in tournament history to register two short-handed goals in both the same game and period.

The Canadians scored three short-handed goals in the contest, also a tournament record.

Canada (2-0) opened the tournament Saturday with an 11-0 victory over Germany.

"Today was faster than the Germany game for sure," Stonehouse said. "But I think we adjusted to the pace quickly.

"We got into some penalty trouble, but our coaches preach to us that if our defensive zone is strong and we can get possession of the puck, we can turn it up on offence if we have the chance. We’re a tight group and you can see the chemistry between not just the penalty killers, but every line."

Morgan Jackson and Caitlin Kraemer (two apiece), Emma Venusio and Mackenzie Alexander had the other goals for Canada.

Aneta Paroubkova replied for Czechia (0-2).

Kraemer opened the scoring with a short-handed goal at 12:28 of the first. But Canada broke the game open in the second, outscoring Czechia 4-1 in the period.

Stonehouse put Canada ahead 2-0 at 1:43 before scoring her second of the period at 8:20. Venusio made it 4-0 with the man advantage at 16:15 before Paroubkova scored at 17:38.

But Jackson countered at 19:27 to give the Canadians a four-goal advantage.

Jackson added her second of the game at 7:47 of the third. Kraemer and Alexander scored at 10:39 and 15:55, respectively, to round out the scoring.

"Both games looked very different," said Canadian team coach Tara Watchorn. "I’m proud that we faced different challenges each night, which has allowed us to grow in a meaningful way.

"The girls stepped up today in terms of how they work as teammates, and despite an early learning curve, I like how we finished the game. Our goalies are rock stars and it was great to see Rhyah (Stewart) step up when we needed her tonight, she was a big part of this victory."

Stewart, of Antigonish, N.S., stopped 23 shots and was named Canada's player of the game. The Canadians outshot Czechia 41-24.

Canada resumes tournament action Tuesday versus Finland.