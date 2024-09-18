

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, Cody Bradford pitched seven strong innings after the worst start of his career, and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0 on Wednesday night.

The win kept the defending World Series-champion Rangers alive in the AL West race, trailing first-place Houston by 10 games with 10 to play.

García launched a first-pitch sinker over the left-field wall off Toronto starter Bowden Francis (8-5) after Wyatt Langford singled.

Bradford (6-3) allowed five hits and no walks while striking out six.

He was perfect through four innings before Alejandro Kirk opened the fifth with a smash back to the mound that caromed off Bradford's left foot and rolled into right field for a single. It extended Kirk's hitting streak to a career-high 12 games.

Spencer Horwitz's double to left-center put runners on second and third with no outs before Bradford retired the next three batters.

Kirby Yates pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 31st save in 32 opportunities.

Francis, who took no-hitters into the ninth inning in two of his previous four starts, allowed a double to Marcus Semien, the Rangers' first hitter of the game.

Blue Jays: 2B Bo Bichette was a late scratch with a right middle finger contusion. Bichette was activated Tuesday following a calf injury and played for the first time in two months, going 2 for 5 with one RBI at the plate. ... INF Will Wagner (left knee inflammation) will have the knee scoped on Thursday. Manager John Schneider said Wagner should be ready to start spring training. Wagner, son of former major leaguer Billy Wagner, was acquired from Houston at the trade deadline.

Rangers rookie RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 2.25 ERA) will make his home debut against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (12-11, 4.02) in the series finale. Rocker allowed one run in four innings at Seattle last Thursday in his major league debut.