

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Having achieved her goal of Olympic soccer gold, coach Bev Priestman says the Canadian women are now setting their sights on success at the World Cup.

Canada has won bronze, bronze and gold at the last three Olympics, but did not make it out of the round of 16 at the 2019 World Cup in France.

Its best finish at the tournament was fourth in 2003.

Priestman says she wants to ensure the gold medal from Tokyo is not a one-off. And she says she plans to push her players more than ever.

The next World Cup is in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Priestman says she wants to have her team in a position to contend there, knowing there may be changes in personnel as players leave the program.

Priestman says she hopes to convince veterans such as Christine Sinclair and Desiree Scott to stay on board.