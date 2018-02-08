All 45 Russian athletes lose appeals against exclusion from Pyeongchang Olympics
A Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings before the start of the men's 10,000-metre speedskating race at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia on Feb. 18, 2014. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, February 8, 2018 9:45PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 8, 2018 9:49PM EST
PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of -- Sports' highest court has rejected appeals by 45 Russian athletes plus two coaches who were banned from the Pyeongchang Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee had refused to invite the group of Russians, saying it had evidence of alleged doping in Russian sports.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport handed down its rulings Friday, less than nine hours before the opening ceremony.
A vetting process was designed to exclude Russian athletes from the games if IOC officials weren't sure they were clean, even if they hadn't been banned for doping.
An additional 168 Russians had been invited as "Olympic Athletes from Russia," competing in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.