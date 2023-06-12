

The Canadian Press





Jamal Peters is back with the double blue.

The Toronto Argonauts announced Monday they have signed the 2022 CFL all-star. The team did not provide terms of the contract.

He re-joins the reigning Grey Cup champions following his release last week from the NFL's Atlanta Falcons after signing with them in January.

Peters, 26, was arguably been the top cover man in the CFL last season. He had a league-leading six interceptions, to go along with 57 defensive tackles and one sack in 15 games.

The six-foot-two, 220-pounder also led the league in interception return yards with 137, returning one for a touchdown.

Peters, entering his third year in the CFL, joined the Argos in 2021 and made 32 defensive tackles with one interception in his first season.