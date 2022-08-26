

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Montreal Alouettes say fullback Christophe Normand has been suspended pending the outcome of a luring investigation.

Normand, a former teacher, faces two charges of luring a child under 18, including one count of luring a child under 16, or who the accused believed was under 16 at the time of the offence.

The offences are alleged to have occurred Aug. 9, 2022.

Provincial police Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said both offences involve a single victim.

“To respect all parties involved, we will wait for the end of the investigation,” Alouettes president Mario Cecchini said in a release. “As of now, Christophe is suspended until further notice.”

Jason Langvee, program manager with the CFL Players' Association, said the player union was aware of the investigation and is “prepared to co-operate fully with the authorities if and when requested.”

Patricia Johnson, a spokeswoman for Quebec's prosecution service, said the 30-year-old Normand was arrested Thursday by Quebec provincial police.

The arrest occurred after police searched his home on Aug. 19.

Normand appeared in court in Granby, Que. on Thursday afternoon and was released with conditions.

There's no evidence that Normand met the alleged victim after he attempted to lure her, Bilodeau said, adding that investigators “confirmed that there would have been no other events where the victim and the accused would have been together except at school last year.”

Normand has worked in the off-season as a school teacher since 2015.

Two years ago, according the Montreal Alouettes' website, he started teaching social studies at Monseigneur-Euclide-Theberge High School, his alma mater, in Marieville, Que.

Bilodeau said the investigation has only identified one victim, but police are asking members of the public who have information about the alleged events, or other possible victims, to come forward.

A seven-year veteran in the CFL, Normand is currently in his third season with Montreal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2022.