

The Canadian Press





Alpine Canada has settled a lawsuit with former national team skier Allison Forsyth via the sport body's insurer.

Forsyth sued Alpine Canada over its handling of former coach Bertrand Charest.

Charest was convicted in 2017 and sentenced to 12 years in prison for various sex crimes against young skiers under his care — including minors — in the 1990s.

Quebec's Court of Appeal later dropped Charest's convictions from 37 to 21 and reduced his sentence to 57 months. He was granted parole in 2020.

Forsyth, who now works in the safe sport industry, had accused Alpine Canada of failing to supervise Charest and ensure policies and procedures were followed to protect athletes.

Alpine Canada did not disclose financial terms of the settlement, but the agreement doesn't prevent Forsyth from talking about her experience. Alpine Canada will also donate $15,000 over the next three years to the Canadian Centre for Mental Health and Sport.