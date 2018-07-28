Altidore, Osorio, Giovinco on target as TFC beats Chicago 3-0
Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco passes the ball off to Jonathan Osorio, not pictured, to score against Chicago Fire's Richard Sanchez during the second half of MLS soccer action in Toronto, Saturday July 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 28, 2018 9:34PM EDT
TORONTO -- Jozy Altidore, Jonathan Osorio and Sebastian Giovinco scored in the second half in Toronto FC's 3-0 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday night.
Defending champion Toronto (6-11-4) won for the first time at home since May 18. Chicago (6-12-5) has lost five straight and is 1-5-3 in its last nine.
Altidore opened the scoring in the 52nd minute off a rebound. The U.S. star celebrated by taking off his orange boot and pretending to use it as a phone.
Osorio made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute, and Giovinco connected in the 89th.