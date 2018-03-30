

Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Jozy Altidore scored twice as Toronto FC earned its first win of the Major League Soccer season on Friday, a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake.

Tosaint Ricketts scored Toronto's third goal late in injury time.

The fast-paced game also marked the first goals the defending MLS champion Reds (1-2-0) scored this season.

Altidore ended Toronto's goal drought when he was taken down in the box by Justen Glad and awarded a penalty kick in the 23rd minute. Altidore calmly slotted the ball into the bottom left corner past goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

His goal came seven minutes after Sebastian Giovinco missed on a penalty kick, firing it straight to an outstretched Rimando -- a repeat of last season's opener when Rimando stopped Giovinco's penalty kick.

Altidore scored again in the 45th minute, when he one-timed a pass from Ashtone Morgan, firing a rocket into the bottom right corner that Rimando never had time to move for. It was Altidore's 50th career goal for Toronto.

Corey Baird scored Salt Lake's lone goal in the 82nd minute.

Ricketts had Toronto's third goal when Ager Aketxe banged a shot off the crossbar, and Ricketts sprinted in for the rebound less than a minute before the final whistle.

With the win in front of 28,006 fans on a chilly 3 C night at BMO Field, Toronto avoided becoming the first defending MLS champion in history to open the season with three straight losses. The team had opened the season with losses to Columbus and Montreal, but coach Greg Vanney didn't push the panic button, saying the regular season can have a topsy-turvy start for many teams.

Real Salt Lake (1-2-1) was coming off a 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls. Their best chance came in the 51st minute when Joao Plata had a shot that Toronto 'keeper Clint Irwin got his gloves on. Demar Phillips also launched a shot in the 71st minute that breezed just wide of the net.

The Reds were coming off a welcome week off for an international break that followed a busy start to their season, thanks to their success in the CONCACAF Champions League. They're back in action again on Tuesday when they host Mexican powerhouse Club America in the opening leg of their Champions League semifinal series. The second leg is at Azteca Stadium on April 10th, then they return to MLS action on April 14 against the Rapids in Colorado.

Toronto's best Champions League showing was in 2010-11 when it reached the semifinals, where it was beaten 7-3 on aggregate by Mexico's Santos Laguna.