

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - American Tommy Paul pulled off the first big upset of the National Bank Open on Wednesday, dispatching second-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3 at IGA Stadium.

Paul, the world No. 34, secured the victory over his fourth-ranked opponent by converting his fifth match point. The second-round match lasted three hours 20 minutes.

In other early results, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3 and eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the No. 14 seed from Spain, topped American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1.

Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia was scheduled to play Australia's Nick Kyrgios later in the afternoon on centre court. Medvedev won an ATP Tour title last week in Los Cabos, Mexico while Kyrgios was victorious in Washington.

Sixth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to play Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the evening. Auger-Aliassime is the only Canadian left in the 56-player singles draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2022.