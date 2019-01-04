

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen returned to practice Friday, but won't play when Toronto hosts the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Andersen has been dealing with a groin problem, while backup Garret Sparks is out with a concussion.

That means that Michael Hutchinson, who made 30 saves in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, will get his second straight start after being acquired by Toronto from the Florida Panthers in a trade last weekend.

Andersen hasn't played since Dec. 22.

Sparks started Toronto's next three games, but took a shot off the mask in practice Wednesday, which resulted in the concussion.

Hutchinson and fellow Toronto Marlies netminder Kasimir Kaskisuo were both recalled from the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Thursday. Kaskisuo was returned to the Marlies on Friday, but it remains unclear if he or Andersen will serve as Hutchinson's backup Saturday.