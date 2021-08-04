

The Canadian Press





TOKYO - Canada's Andre De Grasse has raced to a gold medal in the men's 200 metres at the Tokyo Olympics.

De Grasse roared to the finish line in a Canadian-record time of 19.62 seconds.

Kenneth Bednarek took silver in 19.68 seconds and fellow American Noah Lyles earned bronze in 19.74.

Aaron Brown of Toronto was sixth in 20.20.

Winning his fifth Olympic medal - and second in Tokyo after taking bronze in the 100 metres - De Grasse tied Phil Edwards for the most by a Canadian track and field athlete. Edwards captured five bronze medals between 1928 and 1936.

De Grasse's victory comes 25 years - plus a week - after Donovan Bailey raced to 100-metre gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

(The Canadian Press)