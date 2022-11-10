

The Canadian Press





Canada earned two singles wins Thursday to lock up a victory over Italy at the Billie Jean King Cup.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the opener of the best-of-three tie at Emirates Arena.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., then blanked Martina Trevisan 6-0, 6-0 in just 44 minutes to secure the team win.

Fernandez later returned to the indoor hardcourt with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski for a doubles match against Jasmine Paolini and Lucia Bronzetti.

Canada needs to beat Switzerland on Friday to advance to Saturday's semifinals. The final is set for Sunday.

The Swiss side, anchored by 13th-ranked Belinda Bencic, defeated Italy 3-0 in the Group A opener on Wednesday.