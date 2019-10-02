Andreescu drops Mertens in second round at China Open
Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a return shot against Elise Mertens of Belgium during their second round of the women's singles match in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Andreescu has won her 16th match in a row. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andy Wong
Published Wednesday, October 2, 2019 9:23AM EDT
BEIJING -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu has won her 16th match in a row.
The world No. 6 beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in a second-round match at the China Open.
It was a rematch of a U.S. Open quarterfinal, which Andreescu won en route to her first career Grand Slam title last month.
Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will face Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in the round of 16 at the US$8.285 million WTA Tour Premier-Mandatory event.