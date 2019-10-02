BEIJING -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu has won her 16th match in a row.

The world No. 6 beat Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in a second-round match at the China Open.

It was a rematch of a U.S. Open quarterfinal, which Andreescu won en route to her first career Grand Slam title last month.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will face Jennifer Brady of the U.S. in the round of 16 at the US$8.285 million WTA Tour Premier-Mandatory event.