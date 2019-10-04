

The Canadian Press





BEIJING -- Bianca Andreescu's winning streak is over.

The Canadian lost 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to world No. 4 Naomi Osaka of Japan in a China Open quarterfinal on Friday, ending Andreescu's win streak at a WTA Tour season-high 17 matches.

Andreescu, ranked sixth in the world, suffered her first loss in nine matches this year against a top-10 opponent.

It also ended Andreescu's run of 13 consecutive wins in three-set matches.

Osaka, 21, had her seventh and final ace on her third match point to prevail in the first career meeting between two of the sport's top players.

The Andreescu-Osaka match featured the winners of the past three hard-court Grand Slams - the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., won this year's U.S. Open, while Osaka won the 2019 Australian Open and the 2018 U.S. Open.

Osaka will face No. 16 seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in the semifinals of the US$8.285 million China Open on Saturday.

The other semifinal of the WTA Premier-Mandatory event pits top-ranked Ash Barty of Australia against No. 8 seed Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

Andreescu's ranking could be fourth (which would be an all-time high for a Canadian woman), fifth or sixth next week, depending on how the tournament plays out.

If Osaka wins her semi, Andreescu would be no better than fifth next week. If Oskaka prevails in the semi and Bertens wins the tournament, Andreescu would stay at No. 6.